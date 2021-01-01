Ronaldo likened to Michael Jordan as Veloso admits ‘there won’t ever be another like him’

Cristiano Ronaldo is “like Michael Jordan,” according to fellow Portuguese Miguel Veloso, who says of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner: “there won’t ever be another like him."

Stunning standards have been set by an all-time great over the most remarkable of careers, with records tumbling all around the 36-year-old.

Major trophies have been won at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve, with Veloso conceding that a place in football history will be forever filled by an iconic compatriot.

Veloso, who is preparing to face Ronaldo with Verona on Saturday, has told Tuttosport: “I have no doubt that Cristiano is the best forward of all time, there won't ever be another like him.

“He's like Michael Jordan, a legend. Nobody has the continuity he does.

“[Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland are very strong and young, but if reaching the top is very difficult, staying there is even more so.”

The Juve frontman is in the process of chasing down a third Serie A title with the Bianconeri.

He is also looking to land a sixth Champions League crown, and a first in Turin, although Andrea Pirlo’s side trail a last-16 showdown with Porto in continental competition.

Elsewhere, Ronaldo has collected three Premier League titles at Manchester United while becoming a champion of Spain on two occasions at Real Madrid.

Domestic cup successes have also been enjoyed in England and Spain, with two Super Cup triumphs taken in with Juve.

He has been named the best player on the planet on five occasions and is the first European to pass 100 goals at international level – with Ronaldo just seven efforts short of Iranian legend Ali Daei and his record haul of 109.

Ronaldo has taken in 28 appearances for Juve this season, with 25 goals recorded along the way.

He sits at the top of the Serie A scoring charts but has work to do if an enviable collection of honours is to be added to in 2021.

