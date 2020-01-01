'Ronaldo is my role model' - Nigeria wonderkid Olawale

The highly-rated striker says the Brazilian great is his idol while expressing his eagerness to sign his first professional contract

Peter Olawale has named and legend Ronaldo Nazario as his role model.

The 17-year-old is on the verge of joining French top-flight outfit thanks to his impressive outing at the 2019 U17 World Cup in Brazil with .

Still in the nascent stages of his career, his playing style has already prompted fans to draw comparisons with great Thierry Henry, but the youngster has revealed that it is another striker in Ronaldo who he looks up to.

“My role model is Ronaldo Nazario. I love the way he plays, he is fast, skilful and he’s got power-packed shots too and these are the characteristics I possess,” Olawale told Goal.

“I watch his video always and I keep working hard to do better than him.

“My coaches in my academy and national team feel I share some traits with Thierry Henry, but deep down my heart, it is Brazil’s Ronaldo that I cherish and try to emulate.”

Referred to as ‘Little Ronaldo’, the Tripple 44 Academy starlet claims he sees that as a motivation to do more rather than a burden on him.

“Not at all! As much as I feel honoured getting compared with this football icon, I try to be myself always,” he continued.

“I would love to make my own mark and hopefully someday, those coming behind would see me as their role model.”

Olawale is not short of suitors having been linked with Victor Osimhen’s Lille, Real Madrid, , and .

Nevertheless, the introverted Nigeria youth international, who turns 18 on July 26, is hoping that his future can be resolved soon to commence "another chapter" in his career.

He added: “Everything is still on hold due to the pandemic but it’s one of those things I try not to think about.



“It will be a special experience to finally put pen to paper but I don’t want to think about it. I can’t just wait to start the next chapter of my life and more importantly make the best out of it.

“Looking at what has been happening over the last few months, I have no clear idea about my destination but I’m very positive and I know that everything will work out well.

“I just want to take it one step at a time because I believe in my ability so much and I want to take the first step and continue to build on it.”

Like every other upcoming African talent, the teenager has a very big dream for the future.

“I have got a target, a very big dream and I’m aware that that takes a lot of dedication and hard work, and a little bit of luck for it to come true,” he stated.

“My dream is to become the best player in Nigeria and also in Africa while I cross my fingers to see what happens globally.”