Ronaldo is greater than Messi, fans reignite GOAT debate after Manchester United star's hat-trick
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur has reawakened the Greatest of All Time Debate amongst fans on social media.
The Portugal international was in excellent form against Antonio Conte’s team as he propelled Manchester United to a hard-fought 3-2 triumph in Saturday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.
With his heroics against Spurs, Ronaldo became the second oldest player to score an English topflight treble at 37 years and 35 days.
Editors' Picks
- Hamed Traore: Cote d’Ivoire midfielder scores as Sassuolo hold Salernitana
- Inside Saudi Media's Chelsea takeover bid: Renew Rudiger's contract and rebuild Stamford Bridge
- Awoniyi bounces back with a goal as Union Berlin draw against Stuttgart
- Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford - Man Utd's strikers have gone missing in more ways than one
Also, he has now scored thrice in a match in each of the last 13 seasons of his club career (every season since 2009-10), with his treble today his 49th career hat-trick at club level.
That inspired football enthusiasts to storm social media to continue the unending GOAT debate, with many stating that the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is the greatest ever and not Argentina international Lionel Messi.
Even at Ronaldo's heroics, some fans are adamant and they claim Messi is the greatest footballer ever.
Having in mind that Messi has failed to find the net in his last six games across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, Ronaldo's man-of-the-match performance is an opportunity for a few to launch a jibe at the 34-year-old.
Who do you think is the greatest footballer of all time? Let us know in the comments.