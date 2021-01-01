Ronaldo reaffirms commitment to Juventus in impassioned Instagram post

The 36-year-old's future has become the subject of speculation since the club were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a reassuring message for Juventus supporters, insisting that he is focused on achieving the club's goals for the rest of the season despite their exit from the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and has scored 92 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions although has failed to inspire the Serie A champions in Europe's premier competition.

Juve's exit at the hands of Porto at the last-16 stage on Tuesday night sparked rumours over Ronaldo's future, and that he could be on his way out of the club in the summer, but the Portugal captain remains committed to the cause.

What has Ronaldo said?

Ronaldo wrote in a message posted on his Instagram page which began: "More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet... true champions never break!

"Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

"It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.

"And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success."

What has Pirlo said?

Speaking to reporters prior to Juve's Serie A clash with Cagliari, head coach Andrea Pirlo has insisted that there is no problem with the forward and that he is not surprised by the rumours surrounding his future.

He said: "Ronaldo is fine. It's natural that he's disappointed by what happened the other night in the Champions League, he trained very well and has recovered to play tomorrow against Cagliari.

"It's natural there are rumours after the elimination, he's the most important player in the world alongside Leo Messi.

"He has always done well for us, scoring 90-odd goals and he has more than proved his worth."

The rumours about Ronaldo's future

Former Juventus president Giovanni Gigli has urged the club to get rid of Ronaldo at the end of the season and described his signing as a mistake.

It has been reported that he could be on his way back to Real Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane having said that Ronaldo is "magnificent" when asked about his side's possible interest this week.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo said the French champions are paying attention to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's situations but said there are no plans in place to sign either of the stars at this moment in time.

