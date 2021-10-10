'Ronaldo celebration says: I am here' - Man Utd star's goal salute a statement, says Sousa

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration is a statement to remind the world of his stature, says Paulo Sousa.

The Manchester United star's way of marking his goals has become iconic across the game, with many players replicating it in recent years.

Sousa played for Ronaldo's former team Sporting and the Portugal national team before the five-time Ballon d'Or broke through, but had been hearing good things about him since he was 13.

What has been said?

"The feedback I had from his coaches is that even from that age, everything he did was focused on achieving as much as possible," Sousa told The Sunday Times.

"I loved his celebration [when Ronaldo ripped his top off after scoring a late winner against Villarreal in the Champions League this season].

"The way he commemorates his goals is a statement: ‘I am here'."

Sousa impressed by Lewandowski

Since taking over as Poland manager in early 2021, Sousa has been working closely with another world-class star in Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich striker has stood out to the 51-year-old for more reasons than his exploits on the field.

"He is always demanding, to myself and my staff," Sousa added.

"Any time we are talking about our opponents, showing the analysis and explaining our strategy for the game, he always has questions.

"He is one of the most clever players I ever coached or played with."

