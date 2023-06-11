Romelu Lukaku's future addressed by Inter president after Chelsea loanee's Champions League final disasterclass

Inter president Steven Zhang spoke out on Romelu Lukaku's future at the club after his disappointing outing in the Champions League final.

Inter yet to decide on Lukaku's future

Had a nightmare outing in Champions League final

He is on loan from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a night to forget for Romelu Lukaku in the Champions League final as the Belgian striker fluffed his lines after coming on as a second-half substitute. First, he blocked Roberto Dimarco's shot inside the penalty area, which looked to be destined for the back of the net, and then failed to score with a header from a point-blank range towards the end of the game. Inter ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat, with Rodri scoring the winner in the 69th minute.

It is not certain whether Inter will retain Lukaku's services, as he is now due to return to Chelsea after reaching the end of his loan spell. Club president Steven Zhang knows how much the Nerazzurri mean to Lukaku, but admits that a firm discussion has not yet occurred between all parties concerned.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Zhang said: "Romelu loves Inter, that’s very clear. He’s a great guy but he’s under contract at Chelsea. We have to wait and speak to Chelsea to make Lukaku’s future clear."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old forward had an underwhelming loan spell at the Italian club this season, scoring just 14 goals in 37 appearances for the club. He did also provide seven assists, though, and enjoyed a hot streak towards the end of the campaign after recovering from injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMELU LUKAKU? The Belgium striker will likely return to Stamford Bridge ahead of pre-season, but he has made it clear that does not want a move back to Chelsea and would prefer to remain at San Siro.