Live Scores
Four Nations Tournament

Romania women 1 Nigeria women 4: African champions bounce back in style

Comments()
Backpagepix
Thomas Dennerby's side scored three times in the final 25 minutes to fuel 4-1 thrashing of the Europeans in Wuhua

Nigeria senior women team responded to their China disappointing loss with a 4-1 hammering of European side Romania on Sunday.

Having been thrashed 3-0 at the Wuhua Olympic Sports Stadium on Thursday, the pressure was on Thomas Dennerby's ladies to redeem themselves and they ensured the bounce back.

Late in the first half, Chinwendu Ihezuo marked her starting debut at the senior level with a goal as her strike broke the deadlock to see the Super Falcons go into the break 1-0 up.

Editors' Picks

But the Europeans, who suffered a 3-0 loss to South Korea on Thursday, leveled matters five minutes after the restart of the game.

Dennerby urged his players on, while throwing Brighton forward Ini-Abasi Umotong into the fray in the quest to regain the lead and they succeeded.

Article continues below

Onome Ebi scored in the 63rd minute to restore the lead before Rita Chikwelu and Umotong added the third and fourth inside the final 20 minutes to seal the third-place trophy.

The result will lift the spirit of the African champions as they return to the country on Monday to shift focus to their next Women's World Cup preparatory tournament in Cyprus next month.

Next article:
Real Madrid's next manager? Germany boss Low tipped to take over by Schuster
Next article:
Salah reveals half-time team talk that spurred Liverpool to Crystal Palace victory
Next article:
Seydou Doumbia scores as Girona succumb to Real Betis
Next article:
New Star 0-0 Gor Mahia: Gallant K’Ogalo put a brave fight to reach group stages
Next article:
Thailand 1 China 2: Gao Lin keeps dream alive for Lippi
Close