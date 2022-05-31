Romain Saiss' farewell to Wolverhampton Wanderers as Besiktas circle

The Morocco international said goodbye to the club he has been at since 2016 ahead of a potential move to Turkey

Romain Saiss has announced his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers after posting a farewell message to the Premier League side ahead of a reported transfer to Besiktas.

The 32-year-old joined Wolves from Angers on August 30, 2016, for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

However, he has bid the Molineux Stadium giants goodbye after six years with Wanderers.

The Morocco international provided confirmation that he is on his way out of the after sending a goodbye message to the club via Instagram.

“The moment I feared the most has come…. The moment to say goodbye to you after six wonderful years with you,” Saiss wrote.

“It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

“I have met exceptional people over these six years, always looking out for me and my family.

“Thanks to the fans for your support despite the ups and downs, you’ve always been behind me.

“Thank you to the various people working at the club for your kindness on a daily basis.

“Thank you to the various technical and medical staff for your work, for having been an important part of our success.

“Finally, thank you to all the players that I consider as a family. A wardrobe of exceptional men that I will never forget. Thank you Wolves.”

Saiss was a regular starter for Wolves last season, making 31 starts with two goals to his credit as Bruno Lage’s men finished 10th on the log.

Meanwhile, Wolves have waxed lyrical about the North Africans while thanking him for his contributions to the club.

“The 32-year-old has provided Wolves with so many memorable moments in his six years wearing the famous gold shirt, and despite being the joker of the pack in the dressing room and an extremely popular member of the squad, Saiss is able to switch his laid-back and smiley outlook to that of steely determination in the blink of an eye,” read part of a statement from the club website.

“Starting just 19 times during his debut Championship season, Saiss may have been underutilised by Walter Zenga and Paul Lambert, but he needn’t have worried, as he was sure to make up for lost time when Nuno Espirito Santo arrived.

“The subsequent season under the Portuguese saw Saiss installed as the central midfield partner to then-record signing Neves as Wolves romped away with the Championship title.

“You definitely will, Romain. Your contribution will never be forgotten.”