Roma boss Mourinho earns win as he takes charge of 1000th career match

Stephan El Shaarawy scored a dramatic winner as the Portuguese boss celebrated the milestone with a victory

Jose Mourinho saw his Roma side defeat Sassuolo 2-1 on Sunday as the legendary manager took charge of his 1000th career game.

Roma's win saw Mourinho take his career tally to 638 victories, having drawn 205 and lost 157 of his 1000 games as a manager.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 92nd minute at Stadio Olimpico to ensure Mourinho was victorious on his landmark outing.

Mourinho's 1000 games

The 58-year-old began his coaching career in his native Portugal when he briefly took charge of Benfica in 2000, winning six of 11 matches.

Mourinho would also coach Uniao de Leiria before he made his name at Porto, where he won the Champions League and earned the top job at Chelsea.

He would coach the Blues for three seasons before he moved on to Inter, winning the treble in 2009-10 with the Nerazzurri.

From there, Mourinho took over at Real Madrid and then returned to Chelsea in 2013. He would stay in England for his next two jobs, coaching at Manchester United and then at Tottenham.

After he was sacked by Spurs last season, Mourinho returned to Italy and took over at Roma prior to the current campaign.

A promising start in Italy

Mourinho has managed an encouraging start to life back in Italy, winning all of his first five games with Roma in all competitions.

With three wins from three Serie A matches, Roma sit top of the table, level on points with Napoli and AC Milan.

