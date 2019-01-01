Rohr to stay as Nigeria coach despite Afcon disappointment

The Super Eagles failed in their bid to challenge for a fourth African title after defeat to Algeria, but the NFF have decided to stick by the manager

Gernot Rohr will remain as coach, despite the country’s disappointment in .

The Super Eagles’ fourth African title hopes faded into thin air following a 2-1 defeat to in the semi-final.

Defeat to Djamel Belmadi’s men have prompted much soul searching in Nigeria and led to intense speculation over the future of Rohr.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has played down any sack ambition insisting that the German will stay at the helm, having met 2019 Afcon target.

Also, he will be sent on a refresher training with topflight outfit, with a view of upgrading his technical ability.

In a series of tweets, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick informed seasoned journalist Osasu Obayiuwana on this development.

“Gernot Rohr will not be sacked as Super Eagles coach. He will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” said Pinnick.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave with honours.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that.

“In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. We have a long-term plan with him.

“We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people.

“He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”

63-year-old Rohr who was appointed as Super Eagles boss in 2016 qualified and led Nigeria to 2018 Fifa World Cup , where they bowed out after the group phase.