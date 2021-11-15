Rohr: I don’t waste my time listening to people saying bad things about Super Eagles

Gernot Rohr is focused on helping Nigeria avoid defeat against Cape Verde Islands and finish as group leaders in the second round of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He disclosed that the Super Eagles are in good shape for Tuesday’s match and they are hungry to secure a convincing win over their visitors in Lagos.

Ahead of the important clash against the Blue Sharks, Rohr responded to critics about the team’s performance after their 2-0 triumph over Liberia in Tangier and he expressed confidence in the quality of the players in his squad.

“I don’t go to social media, what is important is to watch games, analyse games and try to win games,” the 68-year-old coach said in a press conference.

“I don’t waste my time listening to people who always say everything about the team is bad.

“We are top of the group, two points ahead, won four games from five and we are in a good situation ahead of tomorrow and our players are very hungry to perform.

“We know we have a good team and we are able to play good football and score goals. We have players who can score, we have players who can give assists, players who can defend well and I hope everything will work well tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Rohr expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ performance in Tangier on Saturday and their 2-0 win over the Central African Republic in October as both fixtures ended without conceding a goal.

“We want to be effective again and what I appreciate a lot in Morocco was that we didn’t concede opportunities for Liberia to score which is important for us,” he continued. “And now is for us to have better fluidity going forward. The two goals we scored were penalties but I am happy with our last two games.”