Rohr satisfied with Super Eagles preparation for Benin game

The German tactician has spoken about his side’s readiness for their meeting with the Squirrels at Porto-Novo’s Stade Charles de Gaulle

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has revealed his delight with his side's preparation for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin on Saturday.

The Nigeria national team had full training on Wednesday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos with all the 24 invited players involved, including Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who joined the side on Wednesday morning.

Rohr has expressed his satisfaction with the training session, confirming he has no injury worries ahead of their encounter with the Squirrels.

The 67-year-old German tactician also used the opportunity with the press to explain the itinerary of the Super Eagles.

"The training was okay, it was a long training today because today is Wednesday and we still have the time to recover, so we wanted to physically work hard today," Rohr told the media.

"The weather was good so we could do one hour and 38 minutes which is a long time for a training session but we didn't train this morning so we could do more this afternoon.

"We are satisfied about the pitch, they worked very well on it and now we can play football on this pitch.

"It was a good training session, no injuries, tomorrow again we will do it, and then after tomorrow we will go to Porto-Novo and from Porto-Novo to Cotonou and back to Porto-Novo because we have one training session in Porto-Novo where we will play."

Fulham defender Ola Aina has also revealed the determination of the Super Eagles to make their fans happy by securing victory in the qualifiers.

"The big thing for me and for most of the players I think is not having the fans in COVID but nevertheless we have all adapted and it is what is,” Aina said.

"We have to play, we have to make the fans happy somehow, and hopefully that's how me can win the games and hopefully qualify."

Nigeria lead Group L of the qualifiers with eight points from four games and victory over the Benin Republic will seal their place at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles will also square off against Lesotho on Tuesday in their last qualifying game at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.