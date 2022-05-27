Rohr reveals worst Nigeria moment, defends Super Eagles style during his reign

The 68-year-old German tactician speaks on his time with the three-time African champions before he was fired on December 12, 2021

German coach Gernot Rohr has come out to explain the worst moment during his his five-year reign handling Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The 68-year-old tactician took charge of the three-time African champions on August 9, 2016, and went ahead to oversee 64 matches, where he managed 35 wins, 13 draws, and suffered 16 defeats.

However, on December 12, 2021, he was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) despite qualifying the team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, and the final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“Yes, the worst day was when we were supposed to celebrate that we had qualified for the play-offs and we were called to say that we are sacked, unfair and painful,” Rohr told Punch when asked about his worst moment with the Super Eagles.

Asked how he felt when Nigeria exited the World Cup in Russia at the group stage, Rohr said: “I was disappointed, but it was the youngest team of the World Cup.

“We all must accept this lack of experience in the last minutes of games and also, there were regrets because of the penalty, there was a clear handball for us and unfortunately, no second penalty [was given to us].

“After our last World Cup game against Argentina, we got many congratulations for the performances of our team, the youngest in the competition.”

During the World Cup in Russia, Rohr was criticised for his poor substitutions with many blaming him for the defeat against Argentina.

However, the German has defended his tactics by saying: “It’s always easy to criticise things when they don’t go well. When we won in Cape Verde last September, [NFF] President [Amaju] Pinnick said to the players in the dressing room after the match that I am a great coach, one of the best coaches, and two months later, he sacked me.”

Rohr also touched on his case against the NFF, which he took to the world governing body Fifa for alleged unlawful dismissal.



Asked whether NFF had fulfilled their financial obligations after parting ways, Rohr said: “No, they haven’t, nor have they done their part with my staff also. My staff is still waiting for the bonuses for the last game we won together.

“I’m happy Fifa said I was sacked in a breach of contract for no just cause. This is the most important for me and for my honour. I asked for what they owe, of course, so Fifa said they should pay and pay all the salaries until the end of my contract like you know.

“Yet it’s still not done.”

After a disappointing performance at Afcon in Cameroon earlier this year, where they failed to go past the Round of 16 despite winning all three group stage matches and their failed mission to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, the NFF has appointed Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro as the new head coach.

Peseiro will take charge of the Super Eagles for the first time in their upcoming friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador.