Rohr: Nigeria will aim to end Algeria’s unbeaten streak

The Super Eagles boss has set a target for his side as they take on the African champions in a build-up game in Austria

Gernot Rohr has revealed will aim to end ’s unbeaten run when they meet in a friendly on Friday.

The Desert Foxes have remained unbeaten in their last 18 games, culminating into their success at the 2019 in , where they clinched the title for the second time in their history.

The Super Eagles will be missing many of their key players for the encounter due to a number of reasons, ranging from injury and club inactivity.

More teams

Rohr believes the game will afford him an opportunity to test the newly-invited players and has set a target for his team to halt the impressive record of the North African side.

"It's a match to test new players, we want to see what they are capable of, Algeria will be a big test for us, it's a team that has been undefeated for 18 games and we will try to stop that,” Rohr said in a press conference.

“They are a great team in Africa, they are champions of the African continent, and we will try to put an end to their good results.”

Rohr has also revealed his delight with the performances of left-back Zaidu Sanusi during their training sessions.

The Franco-German tactician confirmed the 23-year-old will be handed his Super Eagles debut in the encounter.

"We have the other new defender, Sanusi, the left-back, he will start the game," he continued.

"He is a very strong and quick defender, you know they have Mahrez on the right side, he has to be very, very strong but we are satisfied what he's doing in the training sessions.

"He's in Porto now, he's one of our two boys who can play in the , him with Porto and Frank Onyeka with Midtjylland."

Frank Onyeka is one of the newly-invited players to the Nigeria national team and Rohr has highlighted some of the midfielder’s attributes.

Article continues below

"Frank is a defensive midfielder, good passing, good presence, quiet, he's all the time available to play and to get the ball and to play forward, participate so really very good impression of him also," he added.

Nigeria will take on in another friendly on October 13 as part of their preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.