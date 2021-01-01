Rohr: How Super Eagles trained under darkness in Porto-Novo ahead of Benin game

The German tactician has explained the Super Eagles had their first training session without the flood-light after arriving late from their boat trip

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has revealed his side trained under darkness and had to rely on the moon on their arrival in Porto-Novo.

The Super Eagles boarded a boat to their neighbouring country on Friday to keep a date with the Republic of Benin for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Saturday.

On their arrival in Porto-Novo, the three-time African champions had their first training session and Rohr has revealed the Benin football governing body did not make provision for flood-flight for them.

"There was no light but we handled it, we have the full moon. Tomorrow I feel good harmony in my team. Even if there are some problems we are all the time having a positive mind,” Rohr told the media.

"It's a big challenge to win here tomorrow because they didn't lose a match since eight years, so we want to do that.

"We know that a draw we have the ticket for the AFCON. This is our first target and then later we speak about the second match. Everybody is fit, no injuries and I hope we can do what we want to do."

Many of the Super Eagles players reacted when they were informed they will be travelling by boat, with some of them admitting they have never experienced a journey on the sea.

President of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick had assured the players of adequate security during the journey, revealing, they would enjoy the trip.

Rohr has now revealed his side encountered challenges during the boat trip which forced them to arrive late in Benin.

"It was a very special journey, it was nice but it was not easy, we had some little problems but we arrived well and even if it was late we could do a training session," he added.

The three-time African champions last failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and also missed the previous edition in 2015.

Victory over Benin will seal Nigeria’s place at the biennial tournament in Cameroon and they will then take on Lesotho in their final qualifying game in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind winners Algeria and Senegal.