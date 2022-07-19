Roggerio Nyakossi: Olympique Marseille sign Togo prospect from Servette

The teenager will continue his professional career at Stade Velodrome after leaving the Swiss Super League outfit

Olympique Marseille have announced the signing of Roggerio Nyakossi from Swiss elite division side Servette.

Although details of the contract by the Ligue 1 side, the 18-year-old centre-back will continue his career at Stade Velodrome.

​“Olympique de Marseille have signed young Swiss U19 international Roggerio Nyakossi from Servette FC,” a statement from the nine-time French champions read.

Article continues below

“Roggerio Nyakossi, an 18-year-old central defender, signed his first professional contract with Servette FC in November 2020.

“He made his professional debut in the Swiss Super League against FC Basel on 8 August 2021.

“His technical quality, his physique, his recovery and his head game make this young man of 1.94m, a player with high potential.”

Servette confirmed the news and wished the youngster all the best in his new club.



“Roggerio Nyakossi has been transferred to Olympique de Marseille,” a statement from the club’s website read.

“The young Roggerio Nyakossi is transferred with immediate effect to the second in the last Ligue 1 championship. A satisfactory agreement has been reached by both clubs.

“Trained at FC Meyrin, Roggerio Nyakossi subsequently climbed all the ranks of the Servettian formation to reach the first team. He made his professional debut there on 8 August 2021 at the age of 17.

“The whole club wishes Roggerio good luck for this challenge in Marseille.”

After his youth career at Meyrin, the teenager signed his first professional contract with Servette.

He made his debut in the Maroons’ 5–1 Swiss Super League loss to Basel on August 8, 2021, coming on as a late substitute in the 77th minute.

Unfortunately, he was injured at the start of the 2021-22 campaign and was out of the season.

Following his move to Marseille, he becomes the sixth African player in Igor Tudor’s squad after Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Cedric Bakambu (Congo), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Chancel Mbemba (Congo), and Oussama Targhalline (Morocco).

Also, Nyakossi would be hoping to be a regular in the club’s first team as they participate in the Uefa Champions League, French elite division, French Cup and French League Cup next term

Born in Geneva to Togolese parents, the defender is a Switzerland youth international, nonetheless, he is eligible to represent the Hawks at the international level.