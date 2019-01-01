Rodrygo Goes' record and this week in La Liga

From a new attendance record and assist-providing goalkeeper to another international award, here’s a round-up of all the latest LaLiga news

With a win and a draw over the past seven days, Real Madrid have moved to the top of the La Liga Santander table on 15 points. Just behind them are Granada on 14 and, excitingly, these two teams meet at Santiago Bernabéu for a top-of-the-table clash next Saturday.

An attendance record at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

hosted Real Madrid in the Madrid derby on Saturday night in front of a record-setting crowd of 68,302 fans. The highest capacity ever recorded at Wanda Metropolitano, the attendance surpassed even that for the final back in June.



An assist for Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen had a day to remember as took on on Saturday. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his side’s 2-0 win, but he also finished the match with an assist after playing a long ball forward for Luis Suárez to score the opener. It’s not often a goalkeeper provides an assist.

conquer San Mames

hadn’t lost a game at home in almost a year until Valencia’s visit this weekend. Los Che travelled north to Bilbao and put in an impressive performance to run out 1-0 winners on Saturday, ending Athletic’s 18-match unbeaten home streak in La Liga Santander which stretched back to October 2018.

A debut goal in under 100 seconds

Real Madrid’s home match against Osasuna was a special moment for 18-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes. The teenager came on for his debut and scored his first La Liga Santander goal just 93 seconds after stepping onto the pitch. Not since Ronaldo Nazário scored 62 seconds into his debut against D. Alavés in 2002 has a Real Madrid player gotten off the mark so quickly.

Gerard Moreno is top of the scoring charts

The Pichichi award given out to the top scorer at the end of each season is currently in the hands of ’s Gerard Moreno, who has six goals to his name. Villarreal aren’t strangers to the award; former striker Diego Forlan wrote his name into the history books back in 2004/05. There’s still a long way to go but Moreno’s current form suggests he could be in with a strong shout at the end of the season.

20 matches in seven days

Each La Liga Santander team has played twice over the past seven days, including the first midweek round of the 2019/20 league season. 54 goals were scored over the 20 games.

Messi is ‘The Best’

Fifa held its annual awards gala in Milan last Monday night and Lionel Messi took home the most coveted men’s prize. The Argentine was named The Best Fifa Men's Player for his performances across the 2018/19 season, finishing ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Six La Liga Santander players in the FIFPro XI

Also announced at the Fifa gala was the FIFPro XI of the year, which included six players from ’s top-flight: Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi all making the list.

Presentation of the new La Liga Ambassadors

Jose Gutierrez, Fernando Hierro, Denílson de Oliveira and Anaïr Lomba have been welcomed into the La Liga Ambassadors family at a glitzy event in Madrid this week. They join the 20-odd former stars of La Liga who help to promote the Spanish league around the world.