Rodrigo Caio had Barca medical before Jeison Murillo signing

Barcelona added to their defence this month, but only after the Brazilian had a medical with the club

Rodrigo Caio has revealed he had a medical with Barcelona before they opted to sign Jeison Murillo instead.

Barca boosted their defensive options this month by bringing in Murillo on loan from Valencia until the end of the season with an option to sign him permanently for €25million.

However, Sao Paulo centre-back Rodrigo Caio, who has four Brazil caps to his name, said he was also on Barca's radar and passed a medical with the Catalans, only to see them decide against signing him.

"I did the medical and it was positive," he told GloboEsporte. "They had two options: Murillo or me, and they signed him.

"It had already happened and by the time I left the test room, Murillo was chosen.

"Just knowing there is interest from them leaves me happy. It's a sign that they're following me and know my potential."

Though he was disappointed not to make the move, Rodrigo Caio is refusing to get too downbeat over the failed transfer.

"Of course you get frustrated, but it's part of football," he added. "I think positively, it has never been easy for me and it won't be easy now.

"I'm staying calm and firm, knowing I have three more years on my contract at Sao Paulo.

"I feel calm waiting for an opportunity and one day I want to play in Europe."