Rodgers praises Mendy but explains why he can't play with Ndidi at Leicester City

The tactician is in awe of the midfielder who has fitted in perfectly into the Foxes squad following the absence of the Nigerian

Nampalys Mendy is “showing the quality player he is”, says Brendan Rodgers, with the midfielder “performing to the level” wanted in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

The French midfielder of Senegalese descent joined the Foxes from Nice in 2016 on a four-year deal worth £13 million, a club record at the time. In his first season, he featured in 31 Premier League games for Claudio Ranieri’s men – with 23 of them as a starter.

However, the arrival Ndidi from meant the 28-year-old was confined to the bench. In the 2019-20 campaign, he featured in just seven English elite division encounters.

In a positive twist of fate, Mendy has demonstrated to be a perfect replacement for the injured international who is out of the team owing to an abductor injury. He has churned out impressive displays in all nine games played so far this term.

Commending the contributions of the former youth international, the Northern Irish manager feels the midfielder is fast grasping his opportunity as a main cog in his starting line-up.

“He is performing to the level the club wanted when they brought him in,” Rodgers told the club website.

“He's a defensive midfield player, tactically very good, understands the role, and does a lot of dirty work for the team.

“Of course, before he’s played with Wilf [Ndidi], who’s something similar beside him and it’s probably where both those players need someone creative beside them.

“I think because of Wilf’s form, certainly since I’ve been here, he’s been so consistent, Wilf, and it's been difficult for Papy to play but it really shows you the mark of the guy – how well he has trained, how concentrated he has been. He never lost his focus and was always there if an opportunity came to give his very best.

“Now, what you’re seeing is a player that is getting a consistent run of games, and he’s really showing the quality player he is. I have been delighted with Papy. He gives the team stability with his experience and understanding of football and how we work. He has been crucial to how we play.”

Born in La Seyne-sur-Mer, France to Senegalese parents, Mendy is eligible to represent at senior international level.