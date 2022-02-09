Robinson warns Gerrard's Aston Villa over signing of Brighton's Bissouma

Retired English goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa that they would not be the only club chasing Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window in July.

Robinson believes the Brighton & Hove Albion star is a top player who will attract interest from many clubs.

"He’s a top midfield player. I know Aston Villa tried to get him in January but were priced out. If they were to have got him, it would have been an absolutely outstanding window for [Steven] Gerrard," Robinson said when he was asked about the midfielder.

"Other clubs will come in and poach Bissouma because he could play for a top-four side in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt.

"It would be a big coup if Villa could get him in the summer, but I think there’ll be a lot of suitors in the summer."

Bissouma's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday attracted praise from Robinson.

"I thought he was quite brilliant," the Englishman said.

"Bissouma has such quality and he showed that against Spurs on Saturday. Brighton are a very good side, but Bissouma stands above anyone else in it."

Gerrard has hinted he will try and get the Bissouma deal done in the next window.

"I won’t be a manager who will try to be wasteful or compromise in certain situations and go down the list because I believe our fans and this club deserve the right people in the right positions," he said.

"If that’s the case and we have to be patient then we’ll do it.

"The support I’ve had during the first window and since I walked in the door has been brilliant and I really appreciate that. We will keep analysing the squad and if we feel we need support in that area we’ll look for the right target.

"We won’t compromise and try to find Plan B, C, D or E. We’ll keep pushing and try to get the right person."

Bissouma has made 16 appearances for Brighton across all competitions in the season and scored his first goal of the campaign during the defeat to Spurs in the FA Cup.