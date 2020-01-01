Robertson hails Liverpool's maturity as they 'invest their lives into football'

The Anfield side have made an historic start to the season and the defender says that it's no accident they're en route to glory

left back Andrew Robertson has pulled back the curtain on the culture that has set the Reds on the path to greatness.

No team in Europe’s Top 5 leagues has ever collected as many points after 21 games as Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have dropped just two so far this season.

They have a 14-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand, as they look to collect their first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool are also defending champions of Europe and Robertson says the final of last season’s against was indicative of the Merseyside outfit’s burgeoning maturity.

“As a team as a whole we’ve become a lot more mature in terms of keeping the ball and maybe taking it to the corner, frustrating them, which maybe two or three years ago we didn’t quite do and sometimes we lost goals and threw away leads,” the international said following a 1-0 win over Spurs in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Now I think we’re a lot more mature to deal with one-goal leads. Probably the perfect example of that was the Champions League final where we took an early lead. That was probably our most mature performance ever.”

Robertson believes each and every player has bought in to the ethos at the club, and that, plus the excellent staff around them, is what is inspiring them.

“All the lads in there are no different. As footballers you invest everything, you invest your life into football,” he added.

"It’s a short career and nobody likes being in the treatment room, not being fit to play the game. For me, I put everything into it to ensure I can play the game or be available.

“That’s what I’ve always done. Lifestyle, I always eat well and watch what I eat. I don’t drink during the season but don’t get me wrong, off season, I have a couple of weeks! I’m Scottish, after all!

“During the season I try not to and that’s important because you need to invest into your body. It’s the most important thing.

"The team behind the team at Melwood every day, they make sure our body is ready and we’re as fit as we can possibly be.”