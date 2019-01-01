NorthEast United's Robert Jarni - Igor Stimac had only good things to say about Indian football

The new NorthEast United boss revealed how coach Igor Stimac played a part in convincing him to come to India...

Igor Stimac could have scripted history in his very first official international match as the Indian coach had the Blue Tigers managed to retain their lead for the remaining eight minutes against Oman last week.

played scintillating football against a much stronger Oman side and were leading till the 82 minutes, but lost the plot in the end at Guwahati

A moment of brilliance from winger Al Mandhar Al Malawi snatched the game away from the hosts. Nonetheless, Igor Stimac’s boys showed that they can display quality football and if they can keep their heads still, they can even shock some of the higher-ranked teams.

Stimac’s former teammate and neighbour in , Robert Jarni is also in as the head coach of (ISL) side FC.

The two friends were reunited in India when the Blue Tigers travelled to Guwahati to take on Oman on September 5. Speaking to Goal, Jarni mentioned how Igor Stimac was the one who convinced him to take the managerial role at NorthEast United.

Jarni said, “Of course I knew him because we live just 200 metres apart in Croatia and as soon as I got an offer from NorthEast United, I told him. Igor Stimac had only good things to say about India and Indian football. So I took the decision to come here.

The NorthEast United boss praised Stimac and also believed that India would get success under his tutelage.

He said, “He was a very good player and also a very good coach now. He is a great leader. I think India can do very well under his leadership but everyone needs time, you have to give him time.”