Robert: Former UNILAG Marines and HIFL star joins Hong Kong Premier League club Happy Valley

The promising forward is set to begin his new adventure outside the shores of Nigeria

Hong Kong Premier League club Happy Valley have confirmed the signing of former UNILAG Marines striker Odu Robert on a permanent contract for an undisclosed fee.

Robert, a graduate of Law from the University of Lagos, was on a two-year loan deal at Remo Stars in the National League before Happy Valley showed interest in his services.

The 21-year-old was unveiled on Wednesday in Hong Kong after completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine following his travel from Nigeria to the Asian country.

He starred in the 2019 season of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) where he scored a goal each in UNILAG Marines' games against FUTA Tigers and EKSU Mountaineers.

Although his efforts could not guide coach Macpherson Ogunsemore’s boys past the group stage, Robert’s contributions in the competition did not go unnoticed.

“Glad to announce that I've just signed a deal with Happy Valley FA in the Hong Kong Premier League,” Robert tweeted.

“Looking forward to continue working hard and helping my new team achieve our set goals for the season in a new environment. The journey continues.”

His signing might come as a boost for Pau Ka Yiu's side who managed just a point from 10 league outings last term.

Happy Valley finished sixth in the 2019-20 Hong Kong top-flight season but are still in contention to lift the Sapling Cup.

Robert has started training with the team and might make his debut when Happy Valley take on second-tier club Resources Capital on Sunday for their next Cup fixture.