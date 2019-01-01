Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma wary of MFM FC threat

The tactician has disclosed that his men will approach their clash with Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men with all seriousness

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has described their clash with MFM FC on Sunday as a tricky one.

The Olukoya Boys currently top Group A with six points after two games and would be hoping to continue their unbeaten run with a clash against the Port Harcourt based outfit.

Reacting to Sunday’s game billed for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, the veteran tactician are gunning for a big win against the Lagosians, while trying to entertain the fans.

“MFM are currently the best team in our group of the abridged league as they have won their last two games (against Kwara United and Enugu Rangers) after losing to Enyimba in Aba on the opening weekend of the league,” Eguma told Rivers United media.

“We know what to expect. We are not going to try to win 1-0. No, that’s not what we want to do.

“We respect MFM FC, we know it will be a hard match but we want to win comprehensively and put up a show because it is our first game of the season.

“We want to entertain our fans. It is (going to be) a tricky match because MFM have also done well.

“Most of our players have never played (competitively in Port Harcourt) before so we have to be at our best for us to win that game.

“It is not a game to toy with because MFM have proven that they are a good side.”