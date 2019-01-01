Rivers United's Stanley Eguma unhappy with away record

The tactician of the Pride of Rivers has shown his displeasure with their unsatisfactory away performance this season

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has expressed dissatisfaction with the Pride of Rivers’ inability to secure an away win since the start of the 2019 Professional Football League season.

The Pride of Rivers have only lost one game from seven fixtures and have recorded three away draws against Niger Tornadoes, Sunshine Stars and Bendel Insurance out of the four matches they have played outside Port Harcourt with the only minus being their 2-0 loss to Enyimba in Aba.

Speaking on the development, Eguma noted that he would only rate their away performances in the current campaign as fair and that he would be happy to see his team secure at least a win for their visits to Makurdi and Gombe.

“Everybody saw it that our goalkeeper was pushed and referees are always protective of the goalkeepers,” Eguma told the media.

“I think the referee did the right thing. It has been a fair performance from our away games even though we are expected to be winning our away games but a draw is not bad.

“We hope to work harder on the team technically and ensure that we secure an away win in our next game with Wikki Tourists in Gombe”.

Rivers United are in the fifth position in the NPFL Group A with 10 points from seven games and they will visit Gombe next for a tie with Wikki Tourists in the final game of the first round but The Pride of Rivers still have matches at hand against (away), Enugu (home) and Katsina United (home) before completing their own first stanza quota.