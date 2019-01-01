Rivers United unveil newly signed players ahead of 2018-19 season

The Pride of Rivers have introduced their newly signed players to the general public ahead of the new season which starts on Sunday

Rivers United have unveiled 21 new players to their fans and assembled media ahead of the 2018-19 season which kicks off on Sunday across Nigeria.

Top among the list of the newly recruited players are Wasiu Jimoh, Kunle Odunlami, Nafiu Kabuga, Leonard Ugochukwu , Kehinde Adedipe and Bright Onyedikachi.

Other newly signed players are Uchenna Martins, David Ogar , N’gouam Konan, Ossy Martins, Chinda Chizi , Adebambo Ademola, Emotan Cletus, Ubakanma Peter, Salam Yusuf, Nelson Esor, Temple Emekayi, Chigozie Iwunda, Darlington Ovunda and Joel Jnr Uchechukwu.

The newly signed players are to be joined by Festus Austin, Gbadebo Samson, Zoumana Doumbia, Frederick Obomate, Chigozie Ihunda, Bakary Bamba, Waheed Adebayo, Daniel Israel, Kingsley Patrick, Malachi Ohawume, Osita Chikere, Christian Weli, Akande Abiodun and Emeka Nwabulu who were the players that survived last season’s purge.

Gabriel Olalekan who has been rock solid in defence for the Pride of Rivers is not part of the coaches’ programme after he turned up late when the team resumed for the start of the season’s preparations while Sunday Rotimi, Robert Cole (Yobe Desert Stars), Bernard Ovoke (Plateau United), Chiwendu Ali (Yobe Desert Stars) and Oche Salefu (Plateau United) al left for other clubs mentioned after their names.

The club used the occasion to unveil their new kits for the season which they are going to be using for the league matches and Federation Cup games also this year.

Speaking after the ceremony held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, the General Manager of the team, Okey Kpalukwu stated that the aspirations of the club remain the same as previous seasons.

“Anyone associating with Rivers United understands that we always strive for excellence at all times,” Kpalukwu told club media.

"Rivers United won’t be involved in topflight action in the first match days after their opponents, Remo Stars, one of the newly promoted teams are given a waiver to resume their games from the third match days of hostility but the Port Harcourt side will face Niger Tornadoes in Minna in the second game.

“Last season, we did not perform as well as we would have liked to but we are aiming to correct that this time around. The objective is to be successful in every competition that we enter for.”