Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma: We will do our best to eliminate Akwa United

The Pride of Rivers is expecting a tough match when his side face the Promise Keepers in a Federation Cup tie in Enugu

coach Stanley Eguma has stated that his ambition in Wednesday’s Federation Cup Round of 32 tie is to knock out fellow Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) team Akwa United.

Eguma is aware there are no second chances in games in the Federation Cup, hence he is fully focused on getting it right agianst the Promise Keepers.

While the Rivers United coach admits that Akwa United are a big side, he remains confident of knocking them out of the Cup competition.

"The game against Akwa United is a very big game as they are a big side, just like us," Eguma told the club's official website

"We never expected to meet ourselves at this stage of the competition but this is the Aiteo Cup where we should be ready to face any side.

"We will do our best to eliminate them as we know what it takes to win at this stage.

"They are a strong side and we respect them but we are we are prepared to advance in this competition," he said.

Akwa reached this stage of the competition by beating Sokoto United 2-1 at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja in the Round of 64.

On their part, Rivers United outclassed FC Timberloader 4-0 at the Lafia City Stadium, Lafia at the same stage.

Wednesday's game between these two NPFL sides will be played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.