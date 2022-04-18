Rivers United 2-0 Enyimba: Pride of Rivers maintain NPFL title charge

Rivers United saw off Enyimba 2-0 in Monday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter to boost their quest for the domestic diadem.

First-half goals from Ishaq Rafiu and Chiamaka Madu helped the Pride of Rivers silence Finidi George’s People’s Elephant in the classic staged inside Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Buoyed by their triumph over Enugu Rangers, the two-time Caf Champions League winners went into the fixture with the ambition of consolidating on that result.

However, Rivers - who are yet to lose any of their last 11 games - had other ideas with their brilliant first-half performance giving them the upper hand.

Enyimba had the first attempt at goal, however, Chukwuemeka Obioma’s volley could not beat goalkeeper Sochima Victor.

It was then the turn of Victor Mbaoma to try his luck three minutes later, yet his volley from 40 yards was well saved by the hosts’ goalkeeper.

Rivers United’s first real attempt came in the 13th minute as Nyima Nwagua’s acrobatic effort missed the target.

Nevertheless, they were handed a penalty five minutes later following Austin Oladapo's silly challenge on Rafiu inside the box.

Rafiu took the ensuing kick which he smartly put past Togo international Sabirou Bassa-Djeri who guessed the right direction.

That strike destabilized the visitors as Eguma’s men dominated possession and they could have doubled their advantage but Nwagua missed the target after he was set up by Chijioke Akuneto.

Things got worse for the Aba giants three minutes later as Madu poked the ball home from close range.

In the second half, George’s side stepped up their game but they were unable to launch a comeback despite the introduction of Samuel Stone and Gabriel Orok.

Article continues below

At the end of full time, Enyimba walked home with heads bowed low as they would rue their profligacy in front of goal. Occupying the ninth position on the log, they would be aiming to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Kano Pillars on April 20 in another potential cracker.

Thanks to their victory, Rivers United extended their lead atop the league summit with 52 points from 23 outings so far.

Should they get past Sunshine Stars at the Ondo State Sports Complex, they will extend their unbeaten streak to 13.