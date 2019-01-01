Rivers Angels tackle Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons face Ibom Angels in Federation Cup semifinal

Holders Edwin Okon's side will take on their neighbours in the last four, while last year's finalists face the 2005 winners at the same stage

Defending champions Rivers Angels will face four-time winners Delta Queens in the semifinal of the Women's Federation Cup on July 5 at Yenagoa Township Stadium.

Edwin Okon's side will be hoping to keep their title defence on track with a win over Delta, who are eyeing a final berth for the first time in nine years.

Elsewhere, Ibom Angels, who are back-to-back finalists, will aim to reach a third successive final at the expense of Nasarawa Amazons in Enugu.

On their part, the 2005 winners are seeking a return to the final for the first time since 2013 in the second semifinal tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Earlier in the quarterfinal, Rivers Angels advanced after defeating 2015 champions Sunshine Queens 2-0 courtesy of goals from Peace Efih and Ibinabo Georgewill in Enugu on Sunday.



On the same day, Delta Queens came back from a goal down to force Bayelsa Queens to a 1-1 draw, before claiming 3-1 win on penalties in Owerri.

In Abakaliki, Ibom Angels subdued Confluence Queens 2-0 through Glory Ogbonna and Koku Damilola to book a last-four spot.

On Monday, Nasarawa Amazons edged Edo Queens to advance to the last four thanks to Amarachi Okoronkwo's first-half strike at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.



Last year, Rivers Angels defeated Ibom Angels 1-0 through Juliet Sunday's second-half strike to retain the title at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

