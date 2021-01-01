Rivers Angels' Ikechukwu reveals Caf Champions League dream after NWPL Super Six success

The forward has her eyes on a continental crown after helping Edwin Okon's side to Nigerian Premiership glory

Rivers Angels striker Vivian Ikechukwu believes her side can go all the way to win the Caf Women's Champions League, following their 2021 Nigeria Women's Premier League triumph.

Ikechukwu scored thrice in the 2020-21 regular season, helping Edwin Okon's side qualify for the NWPL Super Six tournament in Ijebu Ode.

Furthermore, she scored four goals in five games in the Super Six, including the second in her side's 4-0 final win over Sunshine Queens to win the Nigerian Premiership title for the seventh time.

"The feeling of being a champion is mind-blowing, a lot was at stake and I'm happy that I was able to write my name in gold," Ikechukwu told Goal.

"If we didn’t win the Super Six tournament, nothing will happen because that’s football. You win some, draw some and lose some, so we just have to try to do better again next time.

"However, we all understood what was at stake and we were able to talk to ourselves, motivate yourselves which really helped us. We never gave up.

"The presence of the Rivers State Commissioner on Sports actually boosted our morale.

"He was able to motivate us and told us that it’s not over until it is over, that we should get the continental ticket and he will present us to the governor."

Following their Nigerian league success, Rivers will represent the country at the Wafu Zone B tournament, where two representatives qualify for the 2021 Caf Women’s Champions League.

To achieve the Super Six win, Rivers bounced back from opening 1-1 and 0-0 stalemates with, Robo Queens and Delta Queens, respectively, before 4-0 wins over Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens and Sunshine.

And the former Abia Angels star, who has now won four trophies since joining the Port Harcourt side in 2018, including two league crowns, backed her side to replicate their domestic form on the continent.

"It will be massive because of that feeling of being the first Nigeria Women Football League club to represent the country at that level," she continued.

"it's also an avenue for players to showcase their talents and get good offers abroad.

"In football, anything is possible, with the team's present form and the qualities of players, we will surely go as far as winning the Caf Women's Champions League.

"Winning the Super 6 alone is quite huge for us and that champions mentality will actually help us a lot at the Caf level."

Ikechukwu finished as the second top scorer behind Rivers Angles teammate Oghenebrume Ikhekua, with five, as their side cruised to back-to-back domestic titles.

Following her eye-catching displays in the Super Six, the 23-year-old acknowledged her desire to earn a national team call-up, yearning for the chance of training with Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala.

"I am very desirous of getting an invitation to the national team," she noted.

"I will very happy about it because it’s every players' dream to represent his or her country and that will count as a huge growth and breakthrough for my football career.

"I will really feel honoured and motivated to do better, especially playing with the likes of Oshoala, [Francisca] Ordega and co."