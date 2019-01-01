Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons are through to Women's Federation Cup final

Holders Jewel of Rivers subdued Delta Queens, while the Solid Miners edged last year's finalists Ibom Angels to advance

Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons have sailed through to the 2019 Women's Federation Cup final after their wins in Abakaliki and Enugu respectively on Friday.

Delta Queens could not break their nine-year final jinx as they failed in their quest to stop the defending champions Rivers Angels, losing 1-0 at the Abakaliki Township Stadium.

Rivers Angels were forced to a goalless draw at half time but Ibinabo Georgewill's solitary strike in the 64th minute ensured Edwin Okon's side reached their fourth consecutive final in Abakaliki.

In the other semi-final in Enugu, Nasarawa Amazons were held to a goalless draw at full time by back-to-back finalists Ibom Angels.

The 2005 winners were clinical enough from the spot to squeeze past Morufu Adyemo's side, with a 5-4 win on penalties at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

For many followers of the women's game in the country, the 2019 final will be a 2013 rematch when Rivers thrashed Nasarawa 3-0 to claim the trophy in Lagos.

A brace from Gloria Ofoegbu and one from Elisabeth Aden ensured Okon's side emerged victorious at the expense of their Lafia based opponents at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Meanwhile, the date and venue for the Women's Cup final have not been announced by the Football Federation yet.