Reuben Bala: I'm not under pressure to perform at Enyimba

The People’s Elephant newly recruited player has disclosed that he is not under any form of pressure to justify his move to the club

Newly signed Enyimba midfielder, Reuben Bala has stated that he is adjusting to life very fast at his new club and he is not under any pressure to perform.

Bala was not considered for the People’s Elephant’s first game of the season which they won 2-0 against MFM but the player nonetheless expressed his joy for the three points while insisting that he will over 100 percent whenever he gets his chance at Enyimba.

“There is no any pressure. Things are moving well and we thank God for the three points. I think with this confidence will come and we are going to play well,” Bala told Goal.

“I am ready to give over 100 percent for the success of this team. It was because they saw me playing and they said they were in love with my playing pattern.

"It was the reason they brought me here. They know that I can do it and I believe that I am going to give my best to Enyimba.”

The former Plateau United player confessed that he decided it was time to have a change of environment as soon as Enyimba became serious about their desire to sign him, he had to make the move.

“I decided it was time for me to leave Plateau United because I have been with them for long and I needed a change of environment. I want to see other areas too and I see how they are doing their things,” he added.

“He (Ezekiel Bala) was the one that brought me into football and I can say that without him I won’t have become a footballer. It started from when I was a kid when he bought me football, boots, and jerseys and he kept on encouraging me to play football.

“I was a good footballer as a young person and it was that, that he saw that made him say that he would encourage me. He was the one that did everything for me and if not for him, I don’t think I will be where I am today.”