Reuben Bala: Enyimba wouldn't have qualified for the Super Six without these fans

The People’s Elephant midfielder has tasked his teammates to ensure that they secure the Super Six title for their loyal fans

Enyimba’s Reuben Bala has insisted that the People’s Elephant players are indebted to their fans for their steadfast support throughout the regular season ahead of their Championship play-off opener against Enugu Rangers in Lagos on Tuesday.

Bala disclosed that he and his teammates have no reasons to disappoint their loyal fans and that they must win the Super Six title to really appreciate their contributions.

“We owe our fans something for the kind of support they have offered to us throughout the course of the season,” Bala told the club's official media.

“I don’t think without them we would have had any chance of qualifying for the Super Six. They have been marvellous throughout the season and they deserve something significant for their loyalty.

Article continues below

“It is the reason we must go to Lagos and ensure that we win the Super Six for them. Our fans played a role in the matches we won at home during the regular season.

“They were well behaved throughout the season and didn’t get us into any trouble. They cheered us up and even encouraged us before and after games.”

finished the regular season in third position in the Group A with 33 points from 22 games and they qualified for the Super Six tournament alongside Enugu and who ended the campaign in the first and second positions respectively.