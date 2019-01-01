Reuben Bala delighted to have another shot at the NPFL title with Enyimba

The People’s Elephant midfielder is hopeful for another league title triumph, two seasons after winning it with Plateau United

Enyimba’s Reuben Bala has revealed that it would be personal fulfillment if he is able to win the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) title with the People’s Elephant, after helping his previous club, Plateau United, achieve the same feat two seasons ago.

Bala struck twice to help the People’s Elephant thump FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 in the NPFL Championship playoffs on Monday.

Aware that a win against Akwa United will hand them the title irrespective of other results, the midfielder said he is delighted at the prospect of winning his second title in three seasons.

“It has been an amazing experience for me with and to be on the verge of winning another league title is special for me,” Bala told Goal.

“I never knew it could come so quickly. I only contributed my quota in the last game with FC Ifeanyi Ubah and to score two goals in such a tough game is soul-lifting.

"I want to concentrate fully on the last game with Akwa United and it will be fine we win it to douse all speculations.

“We have shown throughout the season what we were capable of and even though we lost to in our second game of the Super Six, we knew it was a game we should have won had we converted the chances we created.

"We only have sights on the maximum points against Akwa United.”

Enyimba are atop the NPFL Championship playoffs table with nine points from four games, two more than Kano Pillars, with Akwa United two points further behind ahead of the final day of festivities in Lagos.