Remorseful Bafana Bafana coach Broos apologises over ‘low quality’ of SA football remarks

The Belgian tactician took back his words after claiming that South Africa lacks the top talent to compete with the best on the continent

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has apologised for the remarks he made earlier in the week over the ‘low standards’ of South African football.

Following Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 loss to Morocco in the opening match of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Broos claimed it was difficult to compete with the North Africans as well as Ghana and France, the other teams they had lost to in recent months.

“I think it’s time now to face the real problem. What is the real problem of South Africa? The real problem of South Africa is that we don’t have those quality players,” said Broos.

“We don’t have those players like our three last opponents, Ghana, France and Morocco have. When you see those teams – Ghana, 90% of the players are from Europe.

"France, I don’t have to explain which players are playing in the team of France, all players are in big teams in Europe."

Those comments did not go down well with many in South Africa, with a number of coaches criticising the Belgian tactician but speaking at a congress on Saturday, a remorseful Broos took back his words.

“I want to apologise if my declaration in the press conference last Tuesday was disrespectful against this nation,” said Broos as quoted by SABC.

“This was not my intention, certainly not. I came here one year ago and the only thing I want is for South African football to become better. I think we are on the right way, but there is still a lot of work to do. I hope that this country will be with us to change some things, things that we have to change."

With South Africa’s next match slated for September against Liberia, the tactician vowed to ensure Bafana Bafana are in next year’s Afcon in Ivory Coast and the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I will do everything, and even more than everything to qualify the team in September for Afcon next year. And I will do everything to be at the 2026 World Cup. I know the potential of this country. We can make it happen,” continued Broos.

“But we need everybody in this country, not only me or Safa, everybody who can help has to help us. I am sure we can succeed and bring South Africa to be present at every Afcon and take them to the 2026 World Cup.”

South Africa will host Liberia on September 19 before visiting the Lone Stars four days later.