Remo Stars’ Victor Mbaoma: It is difficult to explain where we got it wrong

The Sky Blue Stars skipper has stated that they need to beat Lobi Stars to reclaim their pride at the end of this season

Remo Stars’ Victor Mbaoma has stressed that they want to end their Nigeria Professional Football League campaign on a high after their demotion to the lower league.

They only collected 19 points from 21 games so far this season. Mbaoma is the team’s leading scorer with just five goals and feels sorry for the club's fans.

“It was such an alarming performance by us throughout the season,” Mbaoma told Goal.

“We really had a lot of good plans for the season and we were hoping that we would finish the season in the top five if we were unable to qualify for the continent. But, it is difficult to explain where we have got it wrong.

“We just have to pick the pieces of our season by the time we play against . We are targeting a win to use that to appeal to our fans that we are sorry for not living up to their expectations. We are going to come back bigger and stronger next season.”

The former Akwa United attacker further disclosed that he was not happy with his form for the Sky Blue Stars.

“I could have scored more goals but a lot of factors were responsible including our poor form which affected almost everything,” he added.

“I also spent some time on the sidelines due to injuries. We do not really have any excuse for the way we have played and the results we have accumulated. We just have to apologise to our fans and supporters and ensure that we bounce back with the Premier League ticket next season.”