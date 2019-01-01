Remo Stars-Sunshine Stars NPFL tie moved by League Management Company

The NPFL Matchday 18 fixture between the two South-West teams will now take place 24 hours later but at the same venue

The Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) matchday 18 tie between Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars billed for the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu has been postponed by 24 hours by the League Management Company.

The Sky Blue stars made the disclosure with a tweet on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The club wrote:

BREAKING!!! Our @LMCNPFL Match Day Eighteen (18) game against @SunshineFCAkure has been moved from tomorrow, Wednesday to Thursday, 9th of May, 2019.



The game holds at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State by 4pm. — Remo Stars FC (@RemoStarsFC) May 7, 2019

While no official reason was given in the tweet posted by Remo Stars, Goal reliably gathered that the LMC agreed to the 24-hour shift to allow the relegation-threatened club to recuperate from the long trip made to Katsina for their matchday 17 tie against the Changi Boys.

Remo Stars narrowly lost 3-2 to Katsina United over the weekend and their chances of their survival were significantly reduced with the loss.

After 17 games, Remo Stars are rooted to the bottom spot in the NPFL Group A table with 14 points, eight adrift of safety.

The troubled club lost 2-1 in Akure in the reverse fixture against the Owena Whales.