‘Relegation is not our portion - Wikki Tourist coach Aliyu Zubair sure of stay in NPFL

The young coach is cocksure that his team will beat the drop and would remain in the elite division at least for another season

Wikki Tourist coach Aliyu Zubair is confident that his team will not be relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) at the end of the ongoing campaign.

With three matches left in the regular season, Wikki Tourist are occupying the final relegation spot on the NPFL Group A table with 24 points.

That nonetheless, Zubair remains optimistic that his side will not go down at the end of the season, while hinting at the reason why his team is struggling to escape relegation and not battling for a playoff spot

“Certainly, relegation is not our portion,” the Wikki coach told the official NPFL website.

“The only thing is, any time you see a team playing home outside its home, you need to give that team a lot of respect, that is why I give a lot of respect because of the fact that last season and season before, they were playing their home matches in Calabar which means all the time, we are on the road so it’s not been easy.

“If not for the fact that the players are young; many of the players are from the state league and haven’t played in the national league not to talk of the premier league so it has not been easy playing home away from home but all the same, relegation is not our portion.”

The final three games of the regular season will pitch Wikki against Kwara United (H), (A) and Enugu (H).