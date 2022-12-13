Regragui not content with World Cup semi-final berth - 'Hungry and ambitious' Morocco want to get to final

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has now set his sight on defeating France and making it to the World Cup final.

Morocco are first African country to reach World Cup semis

Regragui not satisfied yet

20,000 Morocco fans to be ferried to Al Bayt Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED: Morocco have already exceeded expectations by going all the way to the semi-final of the World Cup.

No African team had made it past the last eight, with Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and now Morocco the only teams to have made it to the quarter-finals.

However, Morocco defied the odds by topping their pool - which had Belgium, Croatia, and Denmark, before getting past Spain and Portugal to set a date with France.

Regragui is not content with making it to the last four and is already eyeing a spot in the final.

WHAT HE SAID: "We want to get to the final. We are not just going through the motions, we aren't satisfied with being the first African nation to make the semi-finals, we want to go further," Regragui told the media.

"We are facing the best team in the world but we are focussed on what we want to achieve. This is a one-off game, after all. When you have passion, desire and focus and have the fans on your side, you can achieve anything. We believe we can win it.

"We are a very ambitious, hungry team. I am not sure if that is going to be enough, but we hope that it will be. We want to put Africa on top of the world. I am not crazy though, I know that is going to be tough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having advanced for the semis, Morocco are already targeting another upset and have plans in place to bring 20,000 fans to Al Bayt Stadium.

The Atlas Lions have so far conceded just one goal in the ongoing competition while France have not yet kept any clean sheets.

WHAT NEXT: After becoming the first African coach to help the team reach the quarter-finals and semis, Regragui is targeting another historic moment by beating Les Bleus.