'Ref probably thinks I'm looking for it' - Kane ambiguous on penalty claims

After seeing his team surrender a 2-0 lead in the Premier League the Spurs skipper said his claims for a late penalty were only "50-50"

forward Harry Kane has said the referee in the North London derby against may have thought he was searching for a penalty after an incident late in Sunday’s 2-2 draw .

Kane went down in the penalty box in injury time under a tackle from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, but his claims for a spot-kick were waved away by referee Martin Atkinson, a decision upheld by the subsequent VAR review.

Kane had scored Spurs’ second goal from 12 yards, putting them 2-0 up, after a rash challenge on Son Heung-min by Granit Xhaka. Christian Eriksen opened the scoring after a defensive calamity by the Gunners.

Alexander Lacazette pulled one back before half-time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised in the second period for Arsenal.

Kane thought the foul by Sokratis may have been given in another part of the pitch, but didn’t say it was a clear-cut penalty.

"The defender made a tired tackle. On halfway I think I'd get that foul,” Kane told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“Ref probably thinks I'm looking for it. It is 50-50, I could get it in some games."

Spurs now have two points from their last three Premier League games, with Sunday’s draw coming off the back of a shock loss to Newcastle last weekend. They had drawn 2-2 with before the game with the Magpies.

The captain said he was disappointed to leave the Emirates Stadium with only one point, but blamed his team’s lack of a killer instinct for the setback.

"I'm a little disappointed," he went on.

"When you go 2-0 up you expect to win whoever you are playing. The goal before half-time changed the momentum.

"Second half it was two teams going for the win. They were on top at times but we still had chances. All in all it is a point and we need to accept it.

"If a few final balls would have been better, we would have created more. It is a shame we couldn't kill it off. But it is the Premier League and if you don't kill teams off they come back at you."