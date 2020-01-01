Red-hot Hamdallah scores as Musa’s Al Nassr hold Al Fateh

Following his effort against the Role Model, the ex-Morocco international has now scored 11 goals in eight games for the Knights of Najd this season

Al Nassr and Ahmed Musa’s title ambitions suffered a setback in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Al Fateh in Professional League clash.

Thanks to Abderrazak Hamdallah’s 62nd-minute penalty, the Knights of Najd look destined for another routine win over the relegation-threatened visitors.

However, Al Fateh ensured that the game finished all square with midfielder Ali Al Hassan getting the all-important equaliser with 20 minutes to full time.

international Musa was in action for the entire duration inside King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, alongside Hamdallah and his compatriot Nordin Amrabat.

For Hamdallah, his goal against Yannick Ferrera’s Role Model was his 12th in the Pro League so far – and his 11th in his last eight outings across all competitions.

Currently, the ex- international marksman tops the goalscorers’ chart ahead of Al Hilal’s Bafetimbi Gomis and 's Leandre Tawamba Kana of Al-Taawoun.

The draw meant that Rui Vitoria’s men – who remain unbeaten in their last seven league outings – sit three points behind leaders Al Hilal on the log.

Al Nassr will continue their chase for league glory when they travel to Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on February 14 for a date with Shabab.

Al Fateh sit in the relegation waters as they chase their first win in nine outings against Al Faisaly.