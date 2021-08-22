Red-hot Awoniyi scores as Union Berlin hold Akpoguma’s Hoffenheim

The ex-Liverpool striker has now scored four times in his last three games as the Iron Ones extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11

Taiwo Awoniyi was Union Berlin’s hero having grabbed the equalizer in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga outing.

Both teams came into the encounter on the back of 4-0 victories last time out.

While the hosts hit Augsburg for four, the Iron Ones silenced Kups by the same margin in Europe. That explained why the match got off to an electric start at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

However, it was the visiting side who drew first blood ten minutes in, when Julian Ryerson’s cross was headed past goalkeeper Oliver Baumann by Niko Giesselmann.

That lead did not last as Nigeria international Kevin Apoguma – who was left unmarked – headed home Angelo Stiller’s cross.

On the half-hour mark, Die Kraichgauer completed their turnaround to take the lead courtesy of Jacob Larsen. This time, it was Andrej Kramaric who turned provider.

Two minutes into the second half, Awoniyi restored parity after he was teed up by Max Kruse. His initial strike was saved by Baumann but he could not stop the rebound for Awoniyi's fourth goal in three games.

Even though Hoffenheim dominated possession for the remainder of the game, they failed to get the important third as they missed the chance to go top of the German top-flight log.

After an impressive shift, Awoniyi was subbed off for Andreas Voglsamm with 20 minutes left on the clock. Whereas, his compatriots Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi did not make the matchday squad.

For Hoffenheim, they had Nigeria international Akpoguma in action from start to finish with Mali’s Diadie Samassekou coming in for Sebastian Rudy in the 80th minute.

Ishak Belfodil (Algeria), Kasim Nuhu (Ghana) and Ihlas Bebou (Togo) played no part in the four-goal thriller.

Thanks to this result, Sebastian Hoeness’ men are now unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions.

They will be hoping to continue their fine run when they travel to Borussia Dortmund for their next encounter on August 27.

Awoniyi’s Iron Ones have now gone on a run of 11 games unbeaten in all competitions. They welcome Borussia Moenchengladbach to Berlin’s Olympiastadion on August 29.

Before then, they take on Finnish side Kups in the second leg of their Uefa Europa Conference League play-off round.

They won cruised to 4-0 victory in the first leg staged in Helsinki – where their Nigerian star bagged a brace.