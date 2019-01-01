Red-hot Aaron Samuel hits brace past Jacob Mulenga’s Liaoning Kaixin

The 25-year-old has now scored five goals in his last two games for Ling Bing’s men in China’s second tier

Aaron Samuel is in a rich vein of form, scoring twice in Sichuan Longfor’s 3-2 victory over Liaoning Kaixin on Sunday.

Coming into this game, the international netted a hat-trick in his side’s 5-3 loss to Beijing BSU.

Against Kaixin, Samuel continued his run levelling scores for Longfor in the 59th minute after Jacob Mulenga’s eight minute opener.

Nine minutes later, the 25-year-old sealed his brace before Gustavo Vagenin made it 2-2 in the 77th minute.

However, it was Shang Yin who had the final say as his 84th minute effort condemned Mulenga’s Kaixin to their 12th defeat of the season.

The goal was Samuel’s 12th of the season, but his side languishes in relegation waters with 21 points from 22 matches.

Longfor take their battle against relegation with a showdown against promotion-chasing Qingdao Huanghai on August 24.