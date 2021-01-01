Real Sociedad vs Barcelona BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Barca will be away from home to hunt for points that potentially will help them go above arch-rivals Real Madrid on the log

A Sunday visit to Real Sociedad offers Spanish giants Barcelona another chance to continue with their good run against the Basque teams in La Liga.

The Catalan club has not lost to Basque teams in the last five games (W3 D2) alternating between a win and a draw and winning the last one 3-2 against Athletic in January.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Latest Odds

Real Sociedad have not won any of their last nine games against Barcelona in La Liga but a win for them has nonetheless been tipped to occur at (3.70) with BetKing.

Barcelona have won their last eight games away from home in La Liga, keeping six clean sheets and another win on Sunday has been valued at (1.95).

A draw between the La Liga rivals has been considered to happen at (3.80).

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona team News

Luca Sangalli, Miguel Moya, Joseba Zaldua and Aritz Elustondo will not feature for the home side through injuries. Nacho Monreal, David Silva, Martin Zubimendi and Carlos Fernandez are doubtful for the Basque club.

On the other hand, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are not fit to play for Barcelona.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Preview

At home, Real Sociedad have lost two of their last three matches against Barcelona in La Liga, as many defeats as in their previous 12 home matches against them in the competition (W6 D4).

Real Sociedad have won their last three games at Reale Arena in La Liga and could reach four home wins in a row for the first time in more than a year; four in February 2020.

Barcelona are the opponent that Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has faced the most times in all competitions without ever winning (6 – D2 L4).

Lionel Messi has been involved in 21 goals in 22 games against Real Sociedad in La Liga; 14 goals and seven assists, scoring and or assisting in 14 of them.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Tips and Predictions

Real Sociedad have scored six goals in the last five games, have kept three clean sheets while they have conceded two goals.

Barcelona have scored 12, conceded twice and have kept three clean sheets. Punters can, therefore, grab an offer of under 3.5 goals at (1.50) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

