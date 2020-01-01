Real Sociedad set to become first La Liga side back in training as Spain eases Covid-19 restrictions

The San Sebastian outfit have not played since March 7, when they went down to Barcelona at Camp Nou

's players will resume training on Tuesday after almost a month away due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Basque side and the rest of have been out of action since March after the decision was made to halt professional football across .

Since then the pandemic has only worsened, with more than 160,000 infected and 16,000 dead reported across the country.

There are signs, however, that the situation may be slowly improving, with death rates slowing over the past few days.

And should quarantine measures continue to be relaxed, La Real will return to the training pitch - while taking every precaution necessary.

"Since the beginning of the current situation caused by Covid-19, all first-team players and those in other categories at Real Sociedad have been training from home due to the protocol established by the Football Direction and those responsible for the Zubieta facilities," the club signalled in a statement on Saturday.

"For the last four weeks our first-team players have been in their homes carrying out the individual fitness programs given to each footballer. The individual fitness programs have been based principally on cardiovascular and metabolic work, which is why the decision was made to take the Zubieta exercise bikes to footballers' homes and give them treadmills thanks to the loan from GO fit.

"Additionally, the Real players have received other types of help (sanitary, medical, nutritional and emotional) which have aided them in complementing the individual plans.

"Once the government decides that non-essential activities can restart their work, first-team players will have the choice of continuing their individual workouts in Zubieta from Tuesday of next week. In no way will this work in Zubieta be group-based.

"Training will remain obligatory, as it is now. Every player will be able to decide to continue at home or in Zubieta.

"If they do decide for Zubieta, we will continue to follow the existing protocols, which will scrupulously respect the security measures agreed by health services, which means those players who do opt for Zubieta will do so in an individual, gradual manner."

Real Sociedad currently sit in fourth place in La Liga with 11 games still outstanding in the current season, having lost to in their last league run-out on March 7.