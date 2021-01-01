Real Madrid vs Villareal BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Zidane's charges will be at home knowing a win against the visitors could give them a chance to win the league in a tight contest

Real Madrid will be on decisive duty on Saturday knowing a win over Villarreal and a loss to Atletico Madrid at Real Valladolid will hand them their 35th La Liga title.

It would be the first time Los Blancos have won the league in consecutive seasons since 2006/07 under Fabio Capello and 2007/08 under Bernd Schuster. In fact, Zinedine Zidane could become the first Real Madrid manager to win two league titles in a row since Leo Beenhakker's three in 1986/87, 1987/88 and 1988/89.

Real Madrid vs Villareal Latest Odds

Real Madrid have only won two of their last seven meetings with Villarreal in La Liga (D4 L1) and a third in eight attempts is tipped to occur at (1.45) with BetKing.

Villarreal have won both of their last two La Liga games and a third straight victory at Santiago Bernabeu is valued at (6.50).

A draw between Real Madrid and Villareal on the final day of the season is tipped to occur at (5.00).

Real Madrid vs Villareal Team News

Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez are all not available for the La Liga giants as they are injured while Raphael Varane could be lined up after he started training as he had been sidelined by a muscle injury.

It remains to be seen whether Zidane will deploy Sergio Ramos for duty as the defender has been struggling with a problematic hamstring issue while midfield enforcer Toni Kroos will not be available since he contracted the coronavirus.

Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth and Vicente Iborra will not feature against Los Blancos as they are injured while Etienne Capoue, Mario Gaspar and Geronimo Rulli have all completed their suspensions and thus are available for selection.

Real Madrid vs Villareal Preview

Villarreal have lost 70% of their away games against Real Madrid in La Liga (P20 W1 D5 L14) and this is their highest away loss ratio against a single side that they have visited at least twice in the top-flight.

Real Madrid have gone 17 straight games without losing in La Liga (W12 D5), the longest current undefeated streak of any team in the competition, and their best such run without a defeat within the same league campaign since March 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti (W15 D3).



Real Madrid have scored 16 headed goals in La Liga this season, more than any other team in the competition, and their highest total in this regard in a single league campaign since 2016/17 (27).

Zidane has won four of his nine managerial La Liga games against Villarreal (D4 L1), suffering his only such defeat against Villarreal at home; 0-1 in January 2018. Villarreal's Unai Emery has not won any of his nine away games against Real Madrid in La Liga as a manager; losing eight of them and drawing in April 2012 with Valencia.

Real Madrid vs Villareal Tips and Predictions

Real Madrid have scored nine goals in their last five games across all competitions, conceded five and kept two clean sheets. Villareal have hit the back of the net on nine occasions too, having conceded four and kept four clean sheets. Punters can take an offer of over 2.5 at (1.45) with BetKing.

Over 2.5 goals at (1.45) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.