Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side welcome a team owned by a fellow former Galactico for their first home game of the La Liga season at Santiago Bernabeu

There will be a familiar face at on Saturday, as the side owned by Zinedine Zidane's old team-mate Ronaldo travel to Santiago Bernabeu for the second game of the season.

Madrid got off to a good start with a 3-1 away win at Celta Vigo last week, though Luka Modric's red card means he won't be available for this game.

The visitors also started with a win, Oscar Plano netting in the last minute to sink a side reduced to ten men after just eight minutes.

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Navas Defenders Ramos, Varane, Carvajal, Marcelo, Militao, Nacho, Odriozola, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Valverde, Rodriguez, Asensio Forwards Benzema, Jovic, Hazard, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bale, Vazquez, Mariano, Diaz

Summer signings Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy are still out injured, while Modric is missing after being sent off last weekend.

Modric's suspension means Zidane has a decision to make in midfield, with Isco the player most likely to benefit from his absence.

Confirmed Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; James, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale.

Position Real Valladolid squad Goalkeepers Masip, Lunin Defenders Moyano, Porro, Barba, Olivas, Sanchez, Antonito, Nacho, Fernandez, Salisu Midfielders Michel, Luismi, Tuhami, Hervias, Alcaraz, Aguado, Emeterio, Villa, Hacen Forwards Guardiola, Unal, Plano, Ramirez, Rubio, de Frutos, Plaza

Sergio Gonzalez has three players on loan from Madrid, who could play - goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, defender Javi Sanchez and forward Jorge de Frutos.

Sandro Ramirez, on loan from , picked up a muscle problem last weekend and is not likely to feature, with Enes Unal and Sergi Guardiola - no relation to Pep - expected to lead the line.

Confirmed Real Valladolid starting XI: Masip, Moyano, Kiko Olivas, Salisu, Martinez, Porro, San Emeterio, Herrero, Oscar Plano, Unal, Sergi Guardiola

Match Preview

Things are rarely peaceful in the white half of Madrid, but the summer of 2019 has been eventful even by their standards.

A swathe of new, world-class players. Two old, world-class players they just can't quite seem to get rid of. The Neymar circus trying its best to make its way into town. Sometimes, perhaps just once a week, it is a welcome distraction to be able to focus on football.

Despite their tumultous pre-season, Madrid started the campaign promisingly against , particularly in attack - no other side in got close to their 11 shots on target, with the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard still to establish themselves in the starting eleven.

With not playing until Sunday, there is also the chance to seize a small psychological advantage. Win, and Madrid would be six points clear of their rivals for at least 24 hours.

In his pre-match press conference, Zinedine Zidane said he is looking forward to the transfer window finally closing, so he can focus on coaching his side.

"We've got tomorrow's game and you know that I'm only thinking about what we're going to do tomorrow," he said.

"That's the only thing that we have to think about and nothing else. The players that I have here and those that I've got and we've got a game tomorrow and, as always, until September 2 anything can happen.

"That's the same at every club, players can come in and others leave. I can't wait for the second to come around so that I don't get asked these questions. We're just focusing on tomorrow's game and want to put in a good performance".

After flirting with relegation last season, Valladolid will have been happy to get points on the board against Real Betis last week. While they may have been given some assistance by Joel Robles' early red card, Oscar Plano's late winner will have provided a useful boost as the new season clicks into gear.

Having lost defender Fernando Calero to , manager Sergio Gonzalez was only able to bring in one permanent signing over the summer in Pablo Hervias, the wideman signed from .

Ronaldo's links to Madrid have proven useful with a trio of loan signings, but survival is the target for the season once again. An unexpected point or three at the Bernabeu would be a useful step toward that goal.