Real Madrid vs Liverpool ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Los Blancos will host the Red Devils in what is their first tie since the 2018 final, which the Spaniards won by a scoreline of 3-1

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be meeting for the first time in the Uefa Champions League since the 2018 final on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a quarter-final first-leg contest.

The 2018 edition was the third consecutive Champions League title Real Madrid had won, while Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager who has won the competition as often as Zinedine Zidane (three).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Latest Odds

Real Madrid have won the first leg of eight of their last nine Champions League knockout ties and a win against Liverpool has been valued at (2.67).



Liverpool have lost each of their last three games against Real Madrid in the Champions League and a victory for them is poised to occur at (2.57).

A draw between Zidane's and Jurgen Klopp's sides has been tipped to occur at (3.45).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Team News

The Spanish side will operate without Sergio Ramos, who is suffering from a calf problem. Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde are the other stars expected to miss as the tie has come too soon for the recovering duo.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard could be named in the matchday squad after his steady progress from a muscular issue. On the other hand, Klopp will be without Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

In their only previous two-legged knockout European tie, Liverpool won 5-0 on aggregate against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2008-09 Champions League. That was Madrid's biggest ever aggregate defeat in a two-legged knockout tie in the competition.

Liverpool manager Klopp has won each of his last five games at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, including all four of his games at this stage while in charge of the Reds - two versus Manchester City in 2017-18 and FC Porto in 2019-20.

Real Madrid have won their last three Champions League matches, last winning four in a row back in April 2018 when they had a run of five.



This will be Zinedine Zidane’s 50th game as a manager in the Champions League. The Real Madrid boss has won 30 of his first 49, while the only manager to have won more through their first 50 games in the competition is Josef Heynckes (32).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Tips and Predictions

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored 19 goals in 40 games in the Champions League. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has scored in all three of his Champions League appearances against Liverpool and punters can take an offer of both teams to score at (1.58).

Both teams to score at (1.58).

