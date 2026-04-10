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Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Real Madrid TV has reacted to the violent incident, declaring that La Liga is rigged

Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
K. Mbappe
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Espanyol
Spain
Germany
France

Mbappé was left with blood streaming down his face after the challenge.

Real Madrid’s official channel has launched a scathing attack on La Liga’s refereeing system, describing the competition as “rigged”, following the team’s 1-1 draw with visitors Girona on Friday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in the 31st round of the Spanish league.

It strongly questioned several in-game decisions, notably the refusal to award what it called a “very clear” penalty for French star Kylian Mbappé.

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The broadcaster noted that, earlier in the first half, “when Mbappé won the ball back and was about to score, the referee correctly called handball on the defender. Yet when Mbappé was hit in the face, no penalty was given.”

It added: “This discrepancy in the interpretation of incidents raises significant questions, particularly given the contradictory decisions during the same match, where play was stopped in another instance due to ‘minor contact’, which was deemed a foul against the defender’s face.”

The channel concluded that the incidents “go beyond isolated mistakes, highlighting persistent inconsistencies in refereeing standards across the league.”

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