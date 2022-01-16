Real Madrid star Modric deserves second Ballon d'Or, Perez claims after Super Cup triumph

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Luka Modric's current form is worthy of winning another Ballon d'Or trophy.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who was crowned the world's best footballer in 2018, opened the scoring for Madrid as they beat Athletic Club 2-0 to win the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The Croatia star has been in fine form for the Santiago Bernabeu side and Perez believes he and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are currently at the top of the game in their respective roles.

What has been said?

"Without wanting to brag, [Modric and Courtois] are the best players in the world in their positions," the president said to Movistar after the victory.

"Modric is in enviable form, it's worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or again."

Perez praises serial winner Marcelo

Sunday's success was a special one for veteran full-back Marcelo, too, who has now won 23 trophies with the capital club.

That puts him level with Paco Gento as the most decorated player in the club's history.

Gento played for the Spanish giants from 1953 to 1971 and won 12 La Liga and six European Cup titles among others.

Article continues below

Marcelo joins Paco Gento as the most decorated player in Real Madrid history with 23 trophies 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gubhrq2ZhZ — GOAL (@goal) January 16, 2022

"Marcelo is a legend," Perez said.

"For him to receive an ovation is obvious, and I'm happy he received it in a place with so many Madridistas."

Further reading